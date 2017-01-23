Tamil Nadu police evict Jallikattu protesters from Chennai’s Marina beach

With an aim to avoid any untoward incident, Tamil Nadu police on Monday started dispersing protesters from Marina Beach in Chennai after negotiation. (PTI)

With an aim to avoid any untoward incident, Tamil Nadu police on Monday started dispersing protesters from Marina Beach in Chennai after negotiation. Protesters sang national anthem even as they demanded half day time to discuss about the ordinance. Your goal is achieved. It will be introduced and regularised, now itself the law is in act. Ordinance is for permanent solution of the matter, police said, adding that It’s wrong that ordinance will dissolve after six months. “The fact is that after introduction of ordinance, it will be introduced in assembly,” Police said. It has been learned that routes leading to Marina Beach closed. Barricading put up by police to prevent people from assembling there, according to ANI report.

Earlier, anticipating challenge to its ordinance allowing bull-taming sport Jallikattu in the state, Tamil Nadu government has filed a caveat in the Supreme Court. Tamil Nadu governments standing counsel Yogesh Kanna confirmed the development and said the state has urged the apex court that it should be heard if anyone challenges the newly promulgated ordinance.

The Supreme Court had on Friday agreed not to pass a judgement for a week on the Jallikattu issue after taking into account the Centres submission that they were in talks with Tamil Nadu to find a way out in the matter.

Attorney General Mukul Rohatgi had then mentioned the matter before a bench comprising Justices Dipak Misra and R Banumati that people of Tamil Nadu were “passionate” about Jallikattu and the Centre and the state were trying to resolve the issue. “The Centre and the state are in talks to find a way out in the matter and our request is that the court should not deliver the judgement for at least a week,” Rohatgi told the bench. On hearing the AGs brief submission, the bench said “Okay”.