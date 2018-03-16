Tamil Nadu pegs revenue deficit at Rs 17,000 crore for 2018-19

O Pannerselvam, deputy chief minister, who also holds the finance portfolio, while presenting the budget told the state Assembly that the pace of economic growth has picked up in 2017-2018 and will continue to improve in 2018-2019. (PTI)

The Tamil Nadu government on Thursday presented its first budget post implementation of the GST, expecting total revenue receipts of Rs 1,76,251.48 crore and total revenue expenditure of Rs 1,93,742.06 crore during 2018-2019, leaving a revenue deficit of Rs 17,490.58 crore. O Pannerselvam, deputy chief minister, who also holds the finance portfolio, while presenting the budget told the state Assembly that the pace of economic growth has picked up in 2017-2018 and will continue to improve in 2018-2019. The gross state domestic product in real terms was expected to grow at 8.03% in 2017-2018. As the economic outlook of the state has been favourable, sustained investments made by the government in the primary sector and the measures taken for invigorating the industrial investment could drive the economic growth further to surpass 9% in 2018-2019.

In the budget estimates 2018-2019, capital expenditure has been estimated at Rs 28,282.76 crore, and the fiscal deficit has been projected to be at Rs 44,480.73 crore, which is about 2.79% of the GSDP. It is estimated that Rs 43,962.48 crore would be raised as net borrowings during 2018-2019, against the permissible limit of Rs 47,887.59 crore. The net outstanding debt at the end of March 31, 2019 will be at Rs 3,55,844.84 crore and the debt-GSDP ratio will be 22.29%, well below the debt-GSDP norm of 25%.

In the previous budget, revenue receipts had been projected at Rs 1,55,824.70 crore while the revenue expenditure was estimated at Rs 1,74,194.97 crore, marking a revenue deficit of Rs 18,370.27 crore.