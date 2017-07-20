Tamil Nadu MLAs salary: Government doubles pay to Rs 1.05 lakh

Pension for former MLAs and members of the now defunct legislative council will be increased to Rs 20,000 from the present Rs 12,000. (PTI)

In a bonanza to the state’s elected lawmakers, the Tamil Nadu government on Wednesday nearly doubled the salary and allowances of its MLAs. Chief minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Wednesday told the state Assembly that the salary and allowances of MLAs had been raised, taking their new pay package to Rs 1.05 lakh per month. Prior to the raise, the legislators’ monthly pay package was Rs 55,000.

Responding to the representations made by legislators seeking a hike in salary and pension, the chief minister announced the raise to the MLAs which was greeted with cheer. Tamil Nadu Assembly has a strength of 235 MLAs, including a nominated member. Allowances for the chief minister, ministers, speaker, deputy speaker, the leader of the opposition and the government chief whip were also increased with retrospective effect from July 1 this year.

Similarly, fund allocation for the ‘MLA Constituency Development Scheme’ was hiked to Rs 2.5 crore from the present Rs 2 crore from this year (2017-18), Palaniswami said.

Pension for former MLAs and members of the now defunct legislative council will be increased to Rs 20,000 from the present Rs 12,000.

Family pension for kin of late MLAs has been hiked by Rs 10,000. The families get 50% of the pension drawn by pensioner-legislators. The annual medical allowance for retired MLAs will be increased to Rs 25,000 from the present Rs 12,000.

Giving the break up of MLA’s pay hike, the CM said that their basic salary will be increased from Rs 8,000 to Rs 30,000. Similarly, compensatory allowance will be `10,000 (`7,000 earlier) while the telephone allowance has been revised to Rs 7,500 from `5,000.

The constituency allowance goes up to Rs 25,000 from Rs 10,000 and consolidated allowance to Rs 5,000 from Rs 2,500. Vehicle allowance will be revised to Rs 25,000 from Rs 20,000. Postal allowance will continue to be at Rs 2,500.

For the chief minister, ministers and speaker, the compensatory allowance will now be Rs 15,000, expenditure allowance of `10,000 and constituency allowance of Rs 25,000. The deputy speaker, leader of the opposition and chief government whip will get compensatory and constituency allowances at par with the ministers. Their expenditure allowance will be slightly lower at Rs 7,500.

He said that the fund could be used for initiatives like laying roads, constructing additional buildings for schools and PDS outlets.