Tamil Nadu: Local body elections can’t be held due to ‘practical difficulties’, EC tells Madras High Court

Days after cancelling the RK Nagar by-elections, due to reports of money distribution to voters, the state Election commission told Madras High Court that local body elections can’t be held in Tamil Nadu because of practical difficulties. A few days back, the election commission had cancelled by-polls in RK Nagar scheduled to be held on April 12, after the Income Tax department confirmed money distribution to voters. Ahead of by polls, there were reports that some political leaders had distributed cash to voters ahead of the by-polls.

The Income Tax sleuths had conducted raids in multiple places and allegedly found Rs 89 crore for “distribution to voters” in rhe Assembly constituency at Tamil Nadu Health Minister C Vijayabaskar’s associate’s house. After this, the minister’s father had appeared before Income Tax authorities. Many other searches were also conducted on minister’s properties and office premises.

Department on Thursday had registered a complaint against ministers U Radhakrishnan, R Kamaraj, and Delhi Special representative Thalavai Sundaram for trying to obstruct raids at Health Minister Vijayabaskar’s residence, a report had said. Earlier, a quarry in Pudukottai district was surveyed by the Central Public Works Department in the ongoing Income Tax Department’s probe against the minister.

The survey is being carried out by officials to verify stocks like blue metal and sand stacked up there. The quarry at the 135-acre site at Tiruvengaivasal village is used to prepare ready mix concrete. The department had started the survey on the request of the tax department with Central Police Force personnel providing them security, the report had said. The quarry was one of the 50 locations searched last week as part of the probe against Vijayabaskar and his aides.