Tamil Nadu, Kerala rain warning: IMD issues alert, predicts heavy showers in south over next two days

The Indian Metereological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy to very heavy rains in some isolated areas of Tamil Nadu as well as south Kerala. (Source: Twitter)

The Indian Metereological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy to very heavy rain in some isolated areas of Tamil Nadu as well as south Kerala over the next 12-14 hours. The weather body said that rainfall could be a result of a depression in the south-west Bay of Bengal off the Sri Lanka coast. It also issued a cyclone warning for Lakshadweep islands and parts of Kerala and Tamil Nadu. As per the press release by IMD, a depression has formed over the Comorin area, about 240 kilometres from Galle in Sri Lanka, and 170 kilometres southeast of Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu.

The Regional Meteorological Centre on Wednesday said the system lay centered at around 500 km south-southeast of Kanyakumari and it was likely to move northwestwards in the next two days and under its influence, heavy to very heavy rains were likely in one or two places in South Tamil Nadu such as Kanniyakumari, Tirunelveli, Tuticorin, Ramanathapuram, Sivaganga and Viruthunagar. Along with rains, thunderstorms accompanied by squall and lightning are also very likely in both Tamil Nadu and Kerala.

In its tweet, IMD added that the depression will intensify further into a cyclonic storm in the next 12 hours. “Squally winds speed reaching 45-­55 kmph gusting to 65 kmph is very likely along and off South Tamilnadu and South Kerala,” said an IMD bulletin released Wednesday.

Depression over Comorin area and adjoining Sri Lanka moved nearly westward with a speed of 15 kmph and lay centred at 2330 hrs IST of yday over Comorin area & nbd near Lat 6.3º N and Long 79.2º E, about 110 km northwest of Galle (Sri Lanka) and 270 km southeast of Kanyakumari. pic.twitter.com/Awq5iR3twJ — India Met. Dept. (@Indiametdept) November 29, 2017

Meanwhile, fishermen have also been advised not to venture into sea along and off the coast in both the states. The Met department has also predicted heavy rains in most places of the Lakshadweep Islands from December 1. According to Skymetweather, if a cyclone is formed, it would be named ‘Ockhi’ and would also be the first tropical storm of the season to develop in the Arabian Sea. Addressing the threat, a holiday has been declared for schools in Tuticorin, Tiruvarur, Nellai, and Pudukkottai.

Heavy rainfall was witnessed even on Thursday morning, resulting in an increase in water levels at Papanasam, Servalar, Manimuthar and Kodumudiyar dams. As a result, the ferry service to Vivekananda Rock in Kanyakumari was suspended.