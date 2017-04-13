Tamil Nadu: I-T department files complaint against state ministers for ‘obstructing’ raids at Vijayabaskar’s residence

The complaint was filed against them for obstructing raids at Tamil Nadu Health Minister Vijayabaskar’s residence. (PTI image)

Income Tax department has filed a complaint against TN Ministers R Kamaraj, U Radhakrishnan and Delhi Special representative Thalavai Sundaram. The complaint was filed against them for obstructing raids at Tamil Nadu Health Minister Vijayabaskar’s residence, according to a report. Earlier, a quarry in Pudukottai district was surveyed by the Central Public Works Department as part of the ongoing Income Tax Department’s probe against Vijayabaskar.

The survey is being carried out by a team of officials to ascertain and verify stocks like blue metal and sand stacked up there. The quarry at the 135 acre site at Tiruvengaivasal village is used to prepare ready mix concrete. It has been learned that the IT Department sources told PTI that the survey report, which is expected to be submitted to them soon will form part of the inputs being gathered to aid the ongoing probe against Vijayabaskar.

Watch this video

The CPWD commenced the survey on the request of the tax department with Central Police Force personnel providing them security, the report had said. The quarry was one of the 50 locations searched on April 7 as part of the investigations against Vijayabaskar, his associates and aides.

On April 8, the minister’s brother Udaya Kumar and his father Chinnathambi were questioned by tax officials in Tiruchirappalli on the basis of documents seized from the quarry and an educational institution. Similarly, the Minister too was questioned. Meanwhile, the sources said a media production house run by Radhika Sarathkumar here was also searched today as part of the probe against her actor-cum-politician husband Sarath Kumar, who is also an ally of ruling AIADMK Amma faction. The IT officials had searched the premises of Sarathkumar.

Meanwhile, a delegation of DMK leaders had met Governor Ch Vidyasagar Rao here and demanded dismissal of CM E Palanisami alleging that he and some ministers in his cabinet indulged in “large scale bribery of voters” in the run up to the R K Nagar Assembly bypoll. The delegation met the Governor, who also holds charge of Tamil Nadu, at the Raj Bhavan and submitted a memorandum highlighting the party’s demands in the wake of tax officials questioning Health Minister C Vijayabaskar in an alleged tax evasion case.

It also demanded a CBI probe into the matter. The delegation comprised DMK leaders R S Bharathi, TKS Elangovan and Tiruchi N Siva.

The memorandum alleged that there had been “large-scale bribery of voters” indulged in by Palanisami and his Cabinet ministers, including Vijayabaskar in R K Nagar Assembly constituency.

(With agency inputs)