Tamil Nadu health minister C Vijayabaskar backs neem drink to fight dengue, Kamal Haasan for “results”

Tamil Nadu Health Minister C Vijayabaskar. (ANI)

Asserting that dengue would be brought under control in 15 days, Tamil Nadu Health Minister C Vijayabaskar today said ‘Nilavembu’ was proven to increase immunity even as actor Kamal Haasan asked his fans to not distribute it till study results were out. “We are taking very serious action to control dengue and eradicate it,” he told reporters in Tiruchirappalli after inspecting the Government Hospital to oversee preparedness to tackle fever cases including dengue. Stating that the vector borne disease will be brought under control in 15 days, he warned hospitals and labs of action if they gave test reports without conducting prescribed test to detect dengue. While an ‘Elisa,’ blood test is done to conclusively establish the presence of dengue, some hospitals reportedly do not go for this test. Answering a question on Nilavembu Kudineer, the Minister said it was a proven medicine. ‘Nilavembu Kudineer,’ also known as ‘Nilavembu Kashayam,’ is a traditional concoction of neem prescribed by Indian system of medicine like Siddha to fight fever, toxicity and build immunity.

“Nilavembu is a proven medicine, it was tested at King Institute (a State run institution in Chennai) and it increases the platelet, it increases immunity, this has been proven,” he said.

Elaborating, the Health Minister said “there is certification for this (Nilavembu), action will be taken against those who spread in social media that it (Nilavembu) will lead to infertility.” In a Tweet, meanwhile, actor Kamal Haasan asked his fans to “not engage in the distribution of Nilavembu till the results of proper studies are out.” He said,”let other activities continue.”