Tamil Nadu govt, AIADMK urge centre to honour late Chief Minister M G Ramachandran

The Tamil Nadu government and ruling AIADMK have urged the Centre to honour late Chief Minister M G Ramachandran on his birth centenary with a commemorative coin and special postage stamp, saying the iconic leader deserves such an honour. Both Chief Minister O Panneerselvam and the newly- appointed AIADMK General Secretary V K Sasikala have written to Prime Minister Narenda Modi in this regard.

While Panneerselvam said the issuance of a commemorative coin and special postal stamp will be a “fitting tribute” to the charismatic actor-politician, Sasikala said the iconic leader deserves such an honour. They paid rich tributes to Ramachandran, detailing his various efforts in implementing pro-people policies and at the same time upholding law and order.

Panneerselvam hailed Ramachandran as an “inspirational figure” who is remembered for his “magnanimity, generosity, commanding leadership and determination to fight for the legitimate rights of the states”. “On the occasion of Puratchi Thalaivar (Revolutionary Leader) MGR’s birth centenary, it would be a fitting tribute to a great leader, an inspiring icon, who is eternally embedded in the hearts of the people of Tamil Nadu, to issue a commemorative coin and a special postal stamp,” he said.

He recalled that Ramachandran had been awarded Bharat Ratna, India’s highest civilian award, for his “unparallelled public service”. He said Ramachandran was one of the most illustrious, charismatic and popular chief ministers of the state, remembered for having launched several innovative welfare programmes which, Panneerselvam said, “have become model schemes implemented throughout the country”.

Sasikala, who succeeded the late J Jayalalithaa as AIADMK General Secretary last week, told the Prime Minister that she was writing to him “strongly proposing” a commemorative coin and special postage stamp for her party founder “in view of his exemplary service to the people.”

She recalled his various pro-people policies, especially the popular noon meal scheme, saying it was a “spectacular success” although it was “touted” to be unimplementable in view of its “vast scope”.

“This scheme is still running successfully in Tamil Nadu and has been replicated in almost all states of India,” she said, adding, it had received accolades not only from across the country, but from the UN as well.