Tamil Nadu Governor Vidya Sagar Rao gives concurrence for emergency ordinance to hold Jallikattu

In a recent development, Maharashtra Governor Ch Vidyasagar Rao, who also holds additional charge of Tamil Nadu, has given his concurrence for the emergency ordinance to hold Jallikattu sport, reported ANI. Rao is reaching Chennai on Saturday in the wake of the Centre clearing the state government’s proposal to promulgate an ordinance to hold ‘Jallikattu’, the bull-taming sport banned by Supreme Court.

While speaking to PTI in Mumbai, a Raj Bhavan official said, “Rao will land at Chennai around 4 PM.” Rao is currently the Governor of Maharashtra and also holds additional charge of Tamil Nadu after K Rosaiah’s tenure ended in August last year. As per source, the Tamil Nadu Cabinet is expected to clear the ordinance and recommend it to the Governor for promulgation. The TN government, in the past, had proposed to issue an ordinance to allow Jallikattu. Since the subject falls in the concurrent list of the Constitution, it is mandatory to get a nod from the Centre government.

On Friday, Centre had cleared a draft ordinance to allow Jallikattu, paving the way for Tamil Nadu to promulgate it to end the widespread protests that have paralysed the state for last five days. The Union ministries of Home, Law and Environment cleared the ordinance last night.

Senior AIADMK leader M Thambidurai on Saturday said that ordinance allowing bull-taming sport Jallikattu will come into effect by evening. Thambidurai, speaking to media after meeting President Pranab Mukherjee, said the assent over ordinance is still awaited. “We strongly believe by today evening the ordinance on Jallikattu will come into effect,” Thambidurai said. He said that Ex-TN Chief Minister Lt Jayalalithaa had many times raked the issue, however, it was turned down by Centre. “Issue of Jallikattu was in concurrent list & therefore late Amma stressed the need to solve it but Centre omitted our request,” he added. He also slammed opposition DMK of inactivity in the issue.

“DMK was in power for a long time, why didn’t they take this matter up, they’ve failed in this, which is why we’re at this juncture,” he said. Slamming centre, he said that party lawmakers were not given appointment over the issue. “In last 1 year our MPs came a number of times to seek appointment of PM but couldn’t get one, disappointing,” Thambidurai said.

In the wake of the pro-Jallikattu protests in Tamil Nadu, the ruling AIADMK MPs today reached Rashtrapati Bhavan to seek early approval for an ordinance to facilitate holding of the bull taming sport. Prior to this Home Minister Rajnath Singh had received a proposal from Tamil Nadu government regarding conduction of Jallikattu and a final decision keeping in mind sentiments of the people.