Tamil Nadu Governor C Vidyasagar Rao removes red beacon light from car

Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu Governor C Vidyasagar Rao. (IE)

The red beacon light on Tamil Nadu Governor C Vidyasagar Rao’s official car was removed today in line with the Union Cabinet decision. Rao directed his officials to remove the red beacon light from his car following the Union Cabinet decision headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi “to do away with the VIP culture,” a Raj Bhavan release said. Rao’s Principal Secretary Ramesh Chand Meena removed the red beacon from the Governor’s car at Raj Bhavan, it added.

Also Watch:

Chief Minister K Palaniswami had removed the red beacon light from his car yesterday. The Union Cabinet had decided to go in for a ban on red beacon from May 1 with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying these symbols were out of touch with the spirit of new India. Beacons, however, will be allowed on vehicles concerning emergency and relief services, ambulance and fire service.