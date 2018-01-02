Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit visits Thanjavur, DMK stages black flag protest

The Governor, who is on a two-day tour of the town, will hold a review meeting at the Circuit House and is expected to receive petitions from the public at the travellers bungalow in the evening. (IE)

Several DMK cadres today staged a black flag demonstration to protest Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit’s visit to review implementation of schemes related to the ‘Swachh Bharat’ mission here. The DMK has been claiming that such review meetings held by the governor amounted to “interference” in the state’s autonomy, a charge rejected by the Raj Bhavan and the ruling AIADMK besides the BJP. The agitators shouted slogans against the governor for “interfering” in the state’s administration. Similar protests were staged in Cuddalore and Salem last month during Purohit’s visit to these districts. Purohit, who has so far visited Coimbatore, Tirunelveli, Kanyakumari and Cuddalore districts and held review meetings with officials there, has defended his action saying the tours were undertaken to subserve his Constitutional function.

The Governor, who is on a two-day tour of the town, will hold a review meeting at the Circuit House and is expected to receive petitions from the public at the travellers bungalow in the evening. Earlier, he visited the Big temple and inaugurated the ‘Swachh Bharat’ campaign at the New bus stand here. Later, the governor unveiled late chief minister M G Ramachandran’s statue at the Tamil University. Speaking at a cultural event here last night, Purohit said the ‘Ek Bharat Shresht Bharat’ programme launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has helped foster the spirit of national integration through a deep and structured engagement among all Indian states.”The programme launched to celebrate the unity in diversity of our nation and to strengthen the fabric of traditionally existing emotional bonds between people of our country has been a great success,” he said.