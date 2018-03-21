Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit says Japan, China progressed faster than India; corruption slows down growth

Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit (PTI)

Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit today said the country was lagging behind China and Japan in progress because of corruption. “Japan and China progressed faster than India. This was because there is rampant corruption in our country,” he said inaugurating the Mahatma Gandhi Central Library and Gnana Sabai (Meditation Centre) in Kumaraguru College of Technology here.

Purohit said the Mahatma’s vision was a country where everybody was equal without preference based on caste and religion. “We got independence after a lot of sacrifices and the vision of freedom fighter Gandhiji was to make the country visible, but it is not mainly because of graft,” Purohit said. Later, he laid the foundation for the KMCH Institute for Health Sciences and Research here. He requested the doctors to be transparent in their profession.