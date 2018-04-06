Tamil Nadu government rolls out Amma Free Wi-Fi zones in 5 cities of state

Chief Minister K Palaniswami launched the initiative on Thursday, an official release said today. (PTI)

Rolling out another initiative named after late chief minister J Jayalalithaa, the Tamil Nadu government has launched Amma Free Wi-Fi zones in five cities of the state. The scheme was announced by Jayalalithaa in September 2016, with the government then saying the Wi-Fi zones will come up in 50 spots, comprising larger bus terminals, parks and commercial complexes. The move was in line with a poll promise made by the AIADMK during Assembly elections that year. Chief Minister K Palaniswami launched the initiative on Thursday, an official release said today.

Cashing in on the ‘Amma’ brand, the state government had earlier introduced several people-friendly schemes like Amma Water, Amma Cement, Amma Medicine besides launching the hugely popular Amma Canteen offering food at subsidised rates. Amma Free Wi-Fi zones have been set up at the Labour Statue at Marina here, Central Bus stands at Salem and Tiruchirappalli, Gandhipuram Bus Stand in Coimbatore and Mattu Thavani Bus Stand in Madurai, the release said.

It said that users will get 20 minutes of free internet service every day and a sum of Rs 10 per hour will be charged thereafter. The initiative covering all 50 spots will be implemented by state-run Tamil Nadu Arasu Cable TV Corporation (TACTV) at a total cost of Rs 8.50 crore, it said.