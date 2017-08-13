Tamil Nadu government functioning as slave of Centre, alleges PMK leader Anbumani Ramadoss

Anbumani, here to take part in a campaign seeking immediate implementation of long-pending Avinashi-Athikadavu project, said the state was ruled by actors nearly for 50 years and it was time for youths to enter politics. (Image: PTI)

PMK youth wing president and Lok Sabha member Anbumani Ramadoss today accused the Tamil Nadu government of functioning as a ‘slave of the Centre.’ “Compromising the state’s interests, the government and ministers were working as slaves of the centre,” he alleged at a press conference here. Anbumani, here to take part in a campaign seeking immediate implementation of long-pending Avinashi-Athikadavu project, said the state was ruled by actors nearly for 50 years and it was time for youths to enter politics.

Stating that the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test was against social justice, he said that 95 to 98 per cent of the medical seats would go to students of CBSE stream, thus depriving those, who appeared in other board examinations.