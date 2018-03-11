Tamil Nadu forest fire: 25 students trapped in forest fire, Niramala Sitharaman speaks to CM K Palaniswami

Fire broke out in the afternoon today. (ANI)

A forest fire in Theni district of Tamil Nadu trapped at least 25 students in Kurangani hills in with 12 being rescued till now. Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, who had spoken to state chief minister K Palaniswami regarding the matter said that about 10-15 students returning to the foothills after being rescued. The defence minister in a series of tweets also said that two helicopters of the Indian Air Force (IAF) choppers from its Sulur base near Coimbatore have been to assist the rescue operations in the area.

“Responding to the request from the Hon @CMOTamilNadu on the forest -fire related issue -20 students are caught in Kurangani, Theni district. Instructed @IAF_MCC to help in rescue and evacuation. The Southern Command is in touch with the Collector of Theni,” she said in a tweet.

While the medical team has already been sent to the spot, employees of a private tea estate nearby have also been helping in operations, she said . The hill is located near Bodinayakanur in southern part of the state. Officials have said that about twelve students had been rescued by the locals and rescue operation teams. Efforts are on to rescue others.

As per police, students from Coimbatore and Erode were being trained in Kurangai-Kozhuku Hill area when the fire suddenly broke out during the afternoon. District Superintendent of Police V Baskaran and reveune and forest officials were taking steps to rescue the students from the area.

Officials have said that said the Defence Minister had a worrd with district collector and asked to conduct the rescue operations in coordination with the other departments including, the Airforce. A report from Coimbatore, quoting police, said that two IAF helicopters from Sulur have already left for the forest.

(Story under development)