Tamil Nadu farmers to again get free milch cows, goat under government scheme in August

The scheme was suspended temporarily after the drought, now, this will be resumed next month. (Representative Image: Reuters)

Farmers in Tamil Nadu will again receive the benefits of free cattle scheme initiated by former chief minister J Jayalalithaa to boost the economic conditions of people. The scheme was suspended temporarily after the drought, now, this will be resumed next month. “It was suspended due to drought. It will be resumed next month,” Minister for Animal Husbandry P Balakrishna Reddy said on the sidelines of a function here. Government sources told PTI the commencement of rainfall in several parts of Tamil Nadu coupled with availability of green fodder will help facilitate resumption of the scheme in August. As regards the scheme for distribution of free milch cows, it will be implemented in 21 districts, and in respect of goats it will be in place in all districts barring Chennai, the sources added. Insofar as fund allocation is concerned for the schemes for 2017-18, Rs 198.75 crore has been allotted for distribution of goats and in respect of cows Rs 49.83 crore has been proposed, the sources said. On July 11, Reddy had informed the Assembly that free scheme was temporarily stopped due to severe drought and will be resumed after receipt of adequate rainfall.

Watch this also:

One of the flagship welfare scheme of the AIADMK regime, the free cattle plan was launched in 2011 by former chief minister J Jayalalithaa. In the run up to the 2011 Assembly polls, the AIADMK had promised implementation of the scheme in its manifesto as part of efforts to usher in again a “white revolution.”