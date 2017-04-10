Tamil Nadu farmers lose patience, go nude in order to get government’s attention

They have resorted to various measures including declaring a fast to protest Centre’s delay in getting a verdict on Cauvery water at the right time as there would not have been any crop loss for them. (ANI)

In a desperate attempt to seek government’s attention, Tamil Nadu farmers went nude in front of North and South Block on the Rajpath Road. Tamil Nadu farmers have been protesting since almost 28 days outside the Jantar Mantar but have not been heard by the government. Today being day 28 of the agitation and they ran out of their patience. The farmers have been protesting against drought conditions in Tamil Nadu. They have resorted to various measures including declaring a fast to protest Centre’s delay in getting a verdict on Cauvery water at the right time as there would not have been any crop loss for them.

So they are asking for a drought relief fund from the Centre. They brought the stir to New Delhi because they were not being heard sitting in Tamil Nadu. Their demands with regard to Cauvery water sharing issue include Cauvery Water Regulating Authority, an assurance that Karnataka adheres to the Supreme Court directive on water release in the Cauvery. Besides that, they are also asking for a farm loan waiver of all loans availed by farmers in nationalised banks and desilt all water bodies in the delta region.

Also Watch:

Earlier, the agitation had reached its crescendo a few days back with political leaders like MK Stalin calling on them one by one and later leading them to the senior most ministers of the Central government and above all, to the President Pranab Mukherjee to represent their grievances.

DMK MP Tiruchi N Siva took the farmers’ representatives to Jaitley, while M Thambidurai, the Deputy Speaker of Lok Sabha and parliamentary party leader of AIADMK (Amma), along with R Doraikkannu, the Tamil Nadu Agriculture Minister, led the farmers to the Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh and Union Agriculture Minister Radha Mohan Singh. In the evening, TMC president GK Vasan took them to the President. Even the Congress vice president, Rahul Gandhi had reached the site and assured the farmers.