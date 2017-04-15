Tamil Nadu: CPI(M) to take part in DMK meet on farmers’ woes

With CPI and VCK already announcing their participation in the meet, it has opened up possibilities of a political realignment ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. (PTI)

CPI(M) will take part in a meeting to be held by DMK here tomorrow to discuss the problems of Tamil Nadu’s farmers in the wake of drought. With CPI and VCK already announcing their participation in the meet, it has opened up possibilities of a political realignment ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

CPI(M) State Secretary G Ramakrishnan said the party’s executive council has decided to participate in the meeting. The decision is significant since CPI(M) was against participating in a similar meeting convened by DMK on October 25 last.

Due to the Marxist party’s stand, VCK and CPI, other constituents of the People’s Welfare Front, did not participate in it though they were inclined.

PWF, comprising CPI(M), CPI and VCK, headed for a virtual split recently when the Marxist party announced its candidate for the R K Nagar assembly bypoll, brushing aside the views of other constituents not to contest.

However, the parties had played down the differences, saying they could still work together on “people’s issues.”

Ramakrishnan cited drought and Centre “declining” to constitute Cauvery Management Board in support of the decision to take part in the DMK organised meet.

He also referred to alleged farmer suicides in Tamil Nadu in a statement here.

On April 13, DMK working president M K Stalin had called an “all party meeting,” to discuss the woes of State’s farmers.

After discussing their grievances, the governments at the Centre and State will be urged to fulfil their demands, he had said.

DMK had convened a similar meeting of parties to discuss the Cauvery issue on October 25 last. PTI VGN BN 04151531