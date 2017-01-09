Tamil Nadu CM Panneerselvam and AIADMK chief Sasikala at India Today Conclave

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Panneerselvam and AIADMK chief Sasikala are at the India Today Conclave today. (Source: IE)

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Panneerselvam and AIADMK chief Sasikala are at the India Today Conclave today. They are expected to speak about their thoughts on how they will lead the state in the wake of the death of late J Jayalalithaa. While Panneerselvam as TN CM was an appointment that Jayalalithaa herself would have cleared in good health, as she did once before, her aide Sasikala turning into AIADMK chief was something that the party itself decided and calls are being made for her appointment as the chief minister – there was a time when she did not get along with Jaya. Here is what they had to say about their role in the new dispensation. A number of other chief ministers from southern states are at the event:

Sasikala lit the auspicious lamp to inaugurate the conclave followed by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O Panneerselvam.