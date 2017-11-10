Tamil Nadu CM Palaniswami flays DMK, says it can never come back to power

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami today slammed DMK for questioning the conduct of centenary celebrations of ruling AIADMK founder M G Ramachandran by the government and said it was indulging in false propaganda out of “political vendetta”. (Photo: PTI)

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami today slammed DMK for questioning the conduct of centenary celebrations of ruling AIADMK founder M G Ramachandran by the government and said it was indulging in false propaganda out of “political vendetta”. Recalling pro-people measures taken by MGR during tenure as chief minister, he said, on the other hand, DMK had nothing to boast of except its ‘record in corruption’. Addressing the MGR centenary celebration function here, he said people would only remember ‘corruption’ during the DMK regime and the party can never aspire to win over the people’s trust and come back to power again.

“Out of political vendetta, DMK is indulging in a false propaganda that money was being wasted by the government on the MGR centenary celebrations. They are unable to bear the huge crowds turning up at the celebrations (being held throughout the state),” he charged. Lambasting the DMK, he alleged the party’s rule only “benefited their family members and never the poor and downtrodden.”

He made announcements on various schemes and works, including several check dams and irrigation facilities and modern equipment for government hospitals in Periyakulam in the district.