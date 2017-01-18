Tamil Nadu CM O Pannerselvam set to lob Jallikattu ban ball in PM Narendra Modi court

Earlier in the day, the ongoing tussle between Tamil Nadu state as a whole and the Supreme Court over the famous bull-taming sport Jallikattu escalated, with people thronging at Chennai’s Marina Beach in support of the festival. (PTI)

As the uproar in Chennai heats up, with large number of Tamilians raising their voices, with the demand to lift the ban on Jallikattu, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O Panneerselvam, today, requested the youths and protestors to give up their protest. However, the ruling AIADMK has asserted that the state’s CM will be meeting Prime minister Narendra Modi, tomorrow, to urge for an ordinance on the bull-taming sports. Stating that the central government should promulgate the ordinance to revoke the traditional game, to be celebrated during, Pongal, newly appointed AIADMK General Secretary, Sasikala Natarajan, asserted that the party will adopt all legal measures to ban animal welfare organization People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA).

Tamil Nadu witnessed widespread protests when the Supreme Court rejected a plea to pass its verdict on Jallikattu before the Pongal festival. Protests over banning of Jallikattu dampened the festive spirit in Madurai. Anguished by the continuing ban on Jallikattu for the third year in a row, the people in some villages in Madurai district observed the festival as “Black Pongal.” They hoisted black flags and held processions condemning PETA (People for Ethical Treatment of Animals-an animal rights organisation) and demanded that the Centre take steps to conduct Jallikattu. The court had earlier in 2014 banned Jallikattu on grounds of animal cruelty.

However, The Madras High Court today said it will not “interfere” on the issue of protests in the city against the ban on Jallikattu, holding that the Supreme Court was seized of the matter. The court made this observation when a mention was made by an advocate K Balu in the open court about the protests at the Marina on the Jallikattu issue.

