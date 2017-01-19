Tamil Nadu CM O Panneerselvam to meet PM Modi for revocation of Jallikattu ban

Panneerselvam will fly down to New Delhi today and discuss the prospects of bringing such an ordinance. (PTI)

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam will on Thursday meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi to urge him to promulgate an ordinance to lift the ban on bull taming sport, Jallikattu. Panneerselvam will fly down to New Delhi today and discuss the prospects of bringing such an ordinance. He also requested the youth and protesters to give up their agitation over the issue.

“Tamil Nadu Government will continue to take necessary steps to ensure holding of Jallikattu- CM O.Panneerselvam (sic),” the AIADMK tweeted. Meanwhile, more than 4,000 protesters, mostly students, converged Marina beach demanding for the removal of ban on Jallikattu. They are also seeking a ban on the People for Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA), which has antagonised the people for having anti-jallikaatu stand.

The call for a ban on PETA also resonated within the AIADMK, with general secretary Sasikala Natarajan leading the chorus for it. “Centre should promulgate an ordinance for revoking the ban on Jallikattu. We will adopt all legal measures to ban PETA,” said Natarajan.

Anguished by the continuing ban on Jallikattu for the third year in a row, people in some villages in Madurai district also observed a “Black Pongal.” They hoisted black flags and held processions condemning PETA and demanded that the Centre to take steps to conduct Jallikattu.

Last week, the Supreme Court rejected a plea seeking to allow Jallikattu played during the Pongal festival in Tamil Nadu.

An apex court bench comprising Justices Dipak Misra and R. Banumathi told a group of lawyers, who requested for the verdict, that it is unfair to ask the bench to pass an order. The court had earlier in 2014 banned Jallikattu on grounds of animal cruelty.