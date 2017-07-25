Tamil Nadu CM K Palaniswami, AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam meet Vice Presidentail candidate M Venkaiah Naidu

Palaniswami met Naidu in New Delhi and greeted him, a government release here said this evening. (Image Source: Reuters)

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami today met NDA Vice-Presidential nominee M Venkaiah Naidu and extended his greetings. Palaniswami met Naidu in New Delhi and greeted him, a government release here said this evening.The Chief Minister was accompanied by AIADMK (Amma) MPs. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had recently spoken to Palaniswami and rebel AIADMK leader and former chief minister O Panneerselvam seeking their support for the NDA’s Vice-Presidential nominee.

In a related development, Panneerselvam, on a visit to Delhi currently, met Naidu yesterday. Panneerselvam, accompanied by senior colleagues and MPs owing allegiance to him, wished Naidu success in the August 5 election. He had also called on Ram Nath Kovind yesterday and greeted him on his victory in the Presidential election, a release from his AIADMK (Puratchi Thalaivi Amma) said here today.