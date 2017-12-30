Tamil Nadu CM E Palaniswami, O Panneerselvam to hold meeting of AIADMK MLAs ahead of Assembly session

Chief Minister E Palanisamy (PTI)

Ahead of Tamil Nadu Assembly Session on January 8, Chief Minister E Palanisamy and his deputy O Panneerselvam to hold a meeting of AIADMK MLAs on January 3 in Royapettah. The ruling AIADMK suffered a massive jolt recently after TTV Dhinakaran of the Sasikala camp, who fought as an independent, won the RK Nagar bypoll vacated by the demise of former chief minister J Jayalalithaa.

He had on Friday claimed that the AIADMK Government’s fate will be sealed in the upcoming budget session of the state Assembly. Talking to reporters moments after being sworn in as an MLA, he said the verdict of the High Court in the case against disqualification of 19 MLAs who are supporting him would be out by the end of January and a trial of strength would be held in February or March.

In an apparent reference that most of ruling AIADMK MLAs would back him, the newly elected RK Nagar MLA said that the present regime should be brought to an end.

Meanwhile, earlier in the day, the state government formally began the process of converting former chief minister J Jayalalithaa’s Poes Garden residence into a memorial. a number of government departments on Saturday conducted an inspection of the house. It was under a thick security cover after the state government in August announced it would be converted into a memorial.

“Today, we took the first step of inspecting the house of the former chief minister, including starting the formalities for acquiring the property,” Chennai District Collector V Anbuselvan was quoted as saying by PTI. Officials also measured total area of the property, he added.

Last month, IT sleuths conducted searches at the office block of Veda Nilayam. The search was done days after searches of 187 locations connected to 10 income tax assessee groups, including those linked to V K Sasikalaand her associates. Total are of the house is approximately 24,000 square feet. It was bought by the late chief minister and her mother in 1967.