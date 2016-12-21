Tamil Nadu Chief Secretary Rammohan Rao’s house raided by I-T Department in Chennai’s Anna Nagar

In a major crackdown on black money, Income Tax department on Wednesday conducted a raid at Tamil Nadu Chief Secretary P Rammohan Rao’s residence in Chennai. (ANI Image)

In a major crackdown on black money, Income Tax department on Wednesday conducted a raid at Tamil Nadu Chief Secretary P Rammohan Rao’s residence in Chennai. According to reports, five officials of I-T department are conducting the raid at Rao’s residence in Anna Nagar. I-T Department officials also conducted raid at the office of Rao. It has been learned that CRPF and Tamil Nadu police personnel were also present at the spot. Earlier this year, Tamil Nadu government had appointed Rao as State Chief Secretary. According to reports, The searches were conducted in connection with its tax evasion probe against the son and few other relatives of Rao. The raids that began earlier this morning are on at various places in the state and neighbouring state of Andhra Pradesh. “A total of 13 premises are being searched,” a senior official said, adding the premises connected to Rao’s son and other relatives are part of the operation. TV reports said searches is going on in Bengaluru also. The I-T department recently seized a total of 177 kg of gold and cash amounting to Rs.96 crore in withdrawn 500 and 1,000 rupee notes and Rs.34 crore in the new denomination from three businessmen — J. Shekhar Reddy, Srinivasalu and Prem. The big fish is said to be Reddy, a contractor and who has executed works for the Tamil Nadu government.

Meanwhile, a political slugfest has erupted over the development with DMK dubbing it as ‘disgrace’ to the state. “IT raids at Chief Secy residence is a disgrace to the state, perhaps for the first time a raid is conducted at a Chief Secretary’s place in Tamil Nadu,” party treasurer MK Stalin said.

A 1985 batch officer, Rao was additional Chief Secretary/Secretary-I to the Chief Minister before he was named Chief Secretary. The 58-year-old also holds full additional charge of Vigilance Commissioner and Commissioner for Administrative reforms.

You may also like to watch

Earlier, the Income Tax department seized Rs 10 cr in old currencies along with 6 kg gold during a raid in Chennai. As per a report by ANI, the IT department has seized the huge amount of cash and gold from a jewellery dealer of imitation jewellery located in Periamet area in Chennai. Last week, the income tax officers recovered around Rs106 crore in cash, including Rs10 crore in new currency, and 127 kg in gold bars, in multiple raids to check tax evasion and conversion of black money into white in Chennai.

(With Agency Inputs)