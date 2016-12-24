Tamil Nadu former chief secretary complains of chest pain, admitted in hospital

The IT Department had on Wednesday raided P Rama Mohana Rao’s office and residence. (IE)

Former Tamil Nadu Chief Secretary P Rama Mohana Rao, whose premises was raided by the income tax (IT) department this week, has been admitted to the Ramachandra hospital here. Rao was admitted to ICU after he complained of chest pain.

The IT Department had on Wednesday raided his office and residence. Rao, has been chief secretary in June 2016, and also holds additional charge as Vigilance Commissioner and Commissioner of Administrative Reforms.

Income Tax officials claimed that former Tamil Nadu Chief Secretary P Rama Mohana Rao’s son has “admitted to a total unaccounted income of about Rs 17 crore”, after I-T raids were carried out at the top bureaucrat’s house, office and other premises linked to his kin in connection with a tax evasion probe.

“Vivek has admitted to a total unaccounted income of about [approximately] Rs 17 crore which includes Rs five crore disclosure made by him yesterday,” a top tax official said on the condition of anonymity.

He said disclosure of income made by Vivek happened against the backdrop of evidence gathered by tax sleuths after they zeroed in on Shekar Reddy and his associate from whose premises cash of Rs 135 crore and 177 kg gold bars were seized recently. Vivek could not be contacted for his comment.

Meanwhile, Vivek had to present before I-T department on Saturday but the chief secretary’s son skipped the summon.