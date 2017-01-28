Tamil Nadu Chief Minister announces Rs 20 lakh each to avalanche victims’ kin

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O Paanneerselvam today condoled the death of two armymen hailing from the state and killed in an avalanche in Kashmir and announced a solatium of Rs 20 lakh each to their families.(PTI)

He expressed grief over the death of B Elavarasan and Sundrapandi of Thanjavur and Madurai districts, respectively, in the avalanche in Guerez sector in Kashmir on Thursday.

“I extend my condolences and sympathies with their families,” he said in a statement.

In line with late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa’s announcement hiking the solatium for armymen killed in duty from Rs 10 lakh to Rs 20 lakh, he had directed a solatium for the said amount, he added.