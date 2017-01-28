  3. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister announces Rs 20 lakh each to avalanche victims’ kin

He expressed grief over the death of B Elavarasan and Sundrapandi of Thanjavur and Madurai districts, respectively, in the avalanche in Guerez sector in Kashmir on Thursday.

Published: January 28, 2017 3:37 PM
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O Paanneerselvam today condoled the death of two armymen hailing from the state and killed in an avalanche in Kashmir and announced a solatium of Rs 20 lakh each to their families.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O Paanneerselvam today condoled the death of two armymen hailing from the state and killed in an avalanche in Kashmir and announced a solatium of Rs 20 lakh each to their families.

“I extend my condolences and sympathies with their families,” he said in a statement.
In line with late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa’s announcement hiking the solatium for armymen killed in duty from Rs 10 lakh to Rs 20 lakh, he had directed a solatium for the said amount, he added.

