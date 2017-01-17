Tamil Nadu celebrates MG Ramachandran’s birth centenary, CM O Pannerselvam releases postal stamp to mark the occasion

Sasikala Natarajan distributes cheques to specially abled Anna Labour Union activists on occasion of MGR’s birth anniversary in Chennai. (ANI)

Tamil Nadu is today celebrating the hundredth birth anniversary of former state chief minister and founder of All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) MG Ramachandran (MGR) today. Born on January 17, 2017, Ramachandran, better known as MGR , was a popular actor in Tamil cinema before joining the state politics. He served as chief minister of Tamil Nadu between 1977 and 1987.

When he was youth, MGR along with his eleder brother M. G. Chakrapani, were part of adrama troupe in order to support their family. In 1936, MGR made debut in Tamil cinema with Sathi Leelavathi in a supporting tole, but by 1940, he started getting lead roles. Next thirdy years saw him getting acclaims for performances in several films, before joing C. N. Annadurai-led Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam. Three years later he went on to form AIADMK.

MGR, who breathed his last on December 24, 1987, is also being being considered as guru of J Jayalaithaa, whom he is credited to have brought onto politics. The later was the chief minister of the state for five times before pasing away on December 5 last year. Today, as the entire state as also the rest of the country is celebrating hi birth anniversary, AIADMK general secretary VK Sasikala led the celebrations at the party office in Chennai. After garlanding the photo of ramachandran, she also visited late leaders’ Ramavaram residence where she was received by the late leader’s adopted daughter Sudha Vijayakumar.

You may also like to watch this video

In the meantime, Tamil Nadu chief minister O Panneerselvam also paid floral tributes to MGR with his cabinet at Guindy and also released a a postage stamp to mark the cenetanry birth annivesary of the leader who is considered as one of the icons in the state. Apart from AIADMK leaders , Opposition leaders like DMK working president M K Stalin, MDMK Leader Vaiko and BJP state president Tamilisai Sounderrajan also paid rich tributes to the leader.

(With inputs from PTI)