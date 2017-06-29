Tamil Nadu cash for vote scam: DMK leader Stalin plea seeking CBI probe quashed by Madras HC

DMK claims that the AIADMK faction which is currently in power paid MLAs for their support in the trust vote. (Source: PTI)

Tamil Nadu cash for vote scam: A bench of the Madras High Court has dismissed Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam’s (DMK) working president MK Stalin’s plea demanding a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) probe in the ‘cash for vote’ scam. DMK claims that the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam’s (AIADMK) faction which is currently in power in Tamil Nadu paid MLAs for their support in the trust vote which was held in February. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami, who had the backing of late Jayalalithaa’s aide Sasikala, won the trust vote after he received support from 122 AIADMK MLAs. Stalin had sought a discussion on the topic in the state assembly but his request was turned down and he was evicted from the assembly, according to an Indian Express report.

Earlier, a case had been registered by the police over the allegation that voters in R K Nagar constituency had been given bribes. The Election Commission had cancelled the bypoll due to allegations that money power was used. TN CM Palaniswami had told the house that police is investigating the case, according to the Indian Express. Palaniswami had made the statement in response to a question raised by M K Stalin, who is the leader of opposition in the state assembly.

R K Nagar assembly seat fell vacant after the death of former TN Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa, who had passed away last year. AIADMK split into two factions after Jayalalithaa’s death, with one faction led by current CM Palaniswami and another faction led by former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O Panneerselvam.