Tamil Nadu bus strike Live: Daily commutation hit as workers put govt buses off road

Daily commutation has been badly affetcted as ten transport unions have announced an indefinite strike following the collapse of wage-related talks with the state government in Tamil Nadu. The decision was taken after Transport minister M R Vijayabaskar didn’t agree to the demands made by unions over the issue of wages. Yesterday too, some of the unions have skipped work. The government has said the hike proposed this time was “unprecedented” and urged the workers to resume work in in the interest of the people. The transport minister has said that a majority of the workers were affiliated to the ruling AIADMK backed Union and expressed confidence that bus services will not be affected. “There will be minor issues but we will address them,” he said.

Here are updates on the issue

– Trade union leaders, A Soundarrajan (CITU) and M Shanmugam of DMK backed Labour Progressive Federation (LPF), told reporters that the strike was on after “talks collapsed.”

– “While our plea was for a 2.57 factor (a wage determination technique), the government said it was not acceptable and insisted on a 2.44 factor,” Shanmugam said.

– The unions demanded fixing the minimum basic salary at Rs 19,500 whereas the government wanted it to be Rs 17,700, he added.

– Soundarrajan, a senior CPI(M) leader, said the government’s proposal was not acceptable to them.

– The unions were aware of the hardship that people would face following their decision to go on strike, but “we have no other way to tackle the government ‘s approach,” he said.

– “We regret that people will suffer… we are ready for talks anytime,” the leader said.

– About 10 unions had joined the strike and these comprise about 95 per cent of the 1.4 lakh odd workforce of the state transport corporations, he claimed when asked how many employees will join the stir.

– Yesterday’s talks also centred on pending arrears amounting to about Rs 7,000 crore, the leaders added.

– The strike announcement took commuters by surprise as a section of the employees had stopped plying buses in the evening even before the official announcement from the unions came.

– With some buses remaining off the roads, people opted for alternative modes of transport such as train, autorickshaws and private transport in various parts of the state.