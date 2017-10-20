Tamil Nadu bus depot roof collapse: 8 state Transport Corporation staff killed, 3 injured in Nagapattinam

Tamil Nadu bus depot roof collapse: Eight people were killed, three persons were rescued after roof of a bus depot’s rest room collapsed in Tamilnadu’s Nagapattinam, according to ANI report. Three people have been rescued from the debris, the report says. (ANI image)

Tamil Nadu bus depot roof collapse: Eight people were killed, three persons were rescued after roof of a bus depot’s rest room collapsed in Tamilnadu’s Nagapattinam, according to ANI report. Three people have been rescued from the debris, the report says. It has been learnt that victims were the employees of Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation. Fire and Rescure service has been pressed into the action. The injured persons were taken to nearby government hospital, according to report. It has been learnt that all the deacesed were sleeping when the incident happened.