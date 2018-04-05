Tamil Nadu bandh over Cauvery row to hit bus, train services in state, affect normal life: Top 10 developments

Opposition parties in Tamil Nadu have called for a statewide bandh on Thursday to protest the BJP-led Centre’s failure to set up the Cauvery Management Board (CMB) despite a Supreme Court order. The decision to call for a bandh was taken at an all-party meeting convened by the DMK last evening. The meeting was attended by leaders of the Congress, CPI, CPM and others.

Here’s all you need to know about today’s bandh:

1. To make the bandh a success, bus services between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka will remain suspended today. News agency ANI reported that buses were stopped at Hosur in Krishnagiri district on Wednesday midnight. Bus stands in Hosur, Trichy, Attibele wore a deserted look since early morning.

2. The Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) has also announced that it will not operate its buses in daytime. Markets in Chennai and several parts of the state are also shut.

3. According to south-western railway, trains will run as usual. However, it is expected that services may be disrupted later in the day. Farmers in delta districts have already announced that they will block the movement of trains.

4. In Coimbatore, DMK workers were seen holding rubber rats in their mouths during a protest against the Centre and AIADMK government.

Coimbatore: Members of DMK and Manithaneya Makkal Katchi kept rubber rats in their mouths during protest against central & state government over constitution of #CauveryManagementBoard; protesters were later detained by the city police #TamilNadu (04.04.18) pic.twitter.com/ayIAgeXX4G — ANI (@ANI) April 5, 2018

5. Several political parties activists have also given a call to block main roads in different cities. As per reports, government offices will continue to work despite the bandh call.

6. Tamil Nadu’s Chemists Association has also decided to join the bandh. It said that more than 30,000 of its members will join the agitation.

7. On Tuesday, the ruling AIADMK had held a day-long hunger strike across the state to exert pressure on the Centre to set up the CMB. Chief Minister K Palanisami and his deputy O Panneerselvam were also seen sitting on fast.

8. The Supreme Court had in its February 16 order asked the Centre to come up with a ‘scheme’ withing six weeks to divide water of the Cauvery river among all 4 parties – Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Kerala and Puducherry. The top court had also ruled that Tamil Nadu will get 177.25 tmc ft water, and Karnataka will get 14.75 tmc ft more than it was allocated in the earlier judgement. After the SC’s later order, Karnataka’s allocation now stands at 284.75 tmc ft.

9. The deadline ended on 29 March. A day later, the Centre filed a petition in the apex court seeking more clarification on its order to formulate a ‘scheme’. Besides, it asked for three more months’ time to come up with a ‘scheme’ citing Assembly polls in Karnataka. This was followed by a contempt of court petition by Tamil Nadu against the Centre for non-compliance with the SC’s direction.

10. Tamil Nadu’s political parties have been accusing the Centre of favouring Karnataka and not adhering to the SC’s order. While Karnataka is opposed to the CMB, Kerala has suggested that the CMB should be headed by the Cabinet Secretary or the Union Secretary, Water Resources.