  3. Tamil Nadu bandh Live updates: Transport services hit as Cauvery row spills over to streets, MK Stalin detained in Chennai

Tamil Nadu bandh Live updates: Transport services hit as Cauvery row spills over to streets, MK Stalin detained in Chennai

The state-wide protest is called by the DMK and other opposition parties. Tamil Nadu political parties have accused the BJP-led Centre of favouring Karnataka by not submitting a 'scheme' in the Supreme Court over distribution of Cauvery river water.

By: | Updated: April 5, 2018 11:00 AM
DMK, Tamil Nadu, Cauvery row DMK workers stage protest in Chennai

Tamil Nadu bandh LIVE Updates: Normal life in Tamil Nadu has been hit today following the call for a bandh by opposition parties against the BJP-led Centre’s refusal to set up a Cauvery Management Board (CMB) despite a Supreme Court order. Several prominent roads in different cities wore a deserted look today. Also, markets in different cities are shut to make the bandh a success. The bandh has been called by opposition parties including the DMK, CPI, CPM and the Congress who have accused the Centre of favouring Karnataka by not formulating a ‘scheme’ to divide Cauvery waters.

In Chennai, DMK workers and party’s working president MK Stalin held a ‘road-roko’ protest. Also, heavy deployment of security was spotted near the DMK’s headquarters. In Coimbatore, DMK workers were seen holding rubber rats in their mouth as a part of the protest.

Live updates:

10:50 am: MK Stalin detained by police

10:30 am: In Puducherry, transport services were affected. Three buses belonging to Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation were damaged.

10 am: DMK workers including MK Stalin gather on the arterial Anna Salai here and protested against the setting up the CMB.

 

9:30 am: Shops in Erode, Nagapattinam, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Sivaganga, Ramanathapuram downed their shutters.

9 am: Brief protests reported on the rail tracks in Salem and Tirunelvelli. In Tirunelvelli, DMK workers were seen protesting in front of a passenger train. Police, however, managed to disperse them.

# A southern railway official told IANS that suburban and long distance train services were also being operated as usual.

# News agency IANS reported that in Chennai, skeletal government buses and radio taxis were plying on the roads. Autorickshaws, however, stayed off.

8 am: Petrol pumps are operating normally. Also milk supply was not affected anywhere in the state.

7 am: In Coimbatore, DMK workers were seen holding rubber rats in their mouth to protest against the Centre.

 

 

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Tags: Cauvery Management BoardCauvery ProtestCauvery RiverDMKKarnatakaTamil Nadu Bandh
  1. No Comments.

Go to Top