Tamil Nadu bandh Live updates: Transport services hit as Cauvery row spills over to streets, MK Stalin detained in Chennai

DMK workers stage protest in Chennai

Tamil Nadu bandh LIVE Updates: Normal life in Tamil Nadu has been hit today following the call for a bandh by opposition parties against the BJP-led Centre’s refusal to set up a Cauvery Management Board (CMB) despite a Supreme Court order. Several prominent roads in different cities wore a deserted look today. Also, markets in different cities are shut to make the bandh a success. The bandh has been called by opposition parties including the DMK, CPI, CPM and the Congress who have accused the Centre of favouring Karnataka by not formulating a ‘scheme’ to divide Cauvery waters.

In Chennai, DMK workers and party’s working president MK Stalin held a ‘road-roko’ protest. Also, heavy deployment of security was spotted near the DMK’s headquarters. In Coimbatore, DMK workers were seen holding rubber rats in their mouth as a part of the protest.

Live updates:

10:50 am: MK Stalin detained by police

#WATCH: DMK Working President MK Stalin carried away by Police & detained during protest in Chennai over #CauveryWaterManagementBoard issue. pic.twitter.com/nOcsogSdWX — ANI (@ANI) April 5, 2018

10:30 am: In Puducherry, transport services were affected. Three buses belonging to Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation were damaged.

10 am: DMK workers including MK Stalin gather on the arterial Anna Salai here and protested against the setting up the CMB.

Chennai: DMK & other opposition demonstrate ‘road-roko’ protest, the parties have also called for a state-wide bandh over #CauveryMangementBoard issue. Heavy Police force deployed. pic.twitter.com/zDgsQoJ2A3 — ANI (@ANI) April 5, 2018

9:30 am: Shops in Erode, Nagapattinam, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Sivaganga, Ramanathapuram downed their shutters.

9 am: Brief protests reported on the rail tracks in Salem and Tirunelvelli. In Tirunelvelli, DMK workers were seen protesting in front of a passenger train. Police, however, managed to disperse them.

# A southern railway official told IANS that suburban and long distance train services were also being operated as usual.

# News agency IANS reported that in Chennai, skeletal government buses and radio taxis were plying on the roads. Autorickshaws, however, stayed off.

8 am: Petrol pumps are operating normally. Also milk supply was not affected anywhere in the state.

7 am: In Coimbatore, DMK workers were seen holding rubber rats in their mouth to protest against the Centre.