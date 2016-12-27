Tamil Nadu babu P Rama Mohana Rao’s sensational briefing: 10 things to know

Former Tamil Nadu Chief Secretary said, “I am being targeted. I have fear, my life is in danger.” (ANI)

Former Tamil Nadu Chief Secretary P Rama Mohana Rao today made sensational allegations against the I-T raids on the premises of his as well as his son’s house on December 21 for tax evasion. Following the raids, Rao was removed from the top post. The I-T department had raided 11 places linked to Rao, apart from those of his son. Commenting on Rao’s sensational allegations, Union Minister of Finance for State Arjun Meghwal said, “Everyone is equal before the law. Whosoever does wrong, will be punished. He (Rao) should think as a common man. Had there been no action if a common man had committed a crime? He will also have to face action.”

Here we present the 10 sensational allegations made by the former Tamil Nadu Chief Secretary:

1. No one can remove me from the post of Chief Secretary

“I was the Chief Secretary. I am the Chief Secretary of Tamil Nadu.They (government) have no guts to serve me with the copy of transfer order,” Rao told reporters.

2. ‘My life is in danger’

Rao said, “I am being targeted. I have fear, my life is in danger.”

3. CRPF raided my house at gunpoint

“At gunpoint, CRPF entered my house. They entered my son’s house at gun point.Why did they do? I may be a big hurdle for many,” Rao told journalists. “I was under house arrest. It is an unconstitutional assault on the office of Chief Secretary; I’m still the Chief Secretary of Tamil Nadu,” he added.

4. No links with Shekhar Reddy

The I-T sleuths had received inputs of alleged tax evasion by Rao and his son following a raid on the premises of Shekhar Reddy and his associates in which they had recovered Rs 135 crore in cash and 177 kg gold bars. However, Rao said he has no connection with Shekhar Reddy. “I have no links with Shekhar Reddy. I have nothing to do with him. He has nothing to do with any government business,” he said.

5. Going to people’s court

Rao hinted as if he is going to join politics. While talking to reporters, he said, “I’m going to the people’s court for justice.”

6. Nothing incriminating found during the raid.

Rao said, “They have found nothing. No incriminate documents found. No secret chamber, that is the store room.”

7. There was no search warrant

“They did not have any search warrant against me. The search warrant had the name of my son,” the former Chief Secretary said.

8. This is what the search team found

“They found Rs 1,12,320 in my house, gold that belongs to my wife and daughter and silver articles and ornaments of God around 20-25 kg,” Rao said. However, according to PTI, the I-T officials had claimed they recovered Rs 30 lakh in new currency notes and 5 kg gold during the raid. Moreover, I-T officials also said that Rao’s son admitted to “a total unaccounted income of about Rs 17 crore” after the raid on his house on December 21.

9. Nothing would have happened if Jayalalithaa was alive

“If madam had been alive, would this happen to Tamil Nadu? What about people’s security?,” Rao asked, adding, “Where is state government? What role or business does government of India, CRPF have to enter Chief Secretary’s chamber? Did they get CM’s permission.”

The then Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa died on December 5.

10. Thank you, Rahul Gandhi and Mamata Banerjee

“I want to thank West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee and Rahul Gandhi for supporting my cause,” said Rao. Both the leaders had accused the Modi government was deliberately trying to spread fear among constitutional authorities in states.