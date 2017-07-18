Tamil Nadu Assembly adopts resolution to grant leave to ill DMK chief M Karunanidhi

The nonagenarian leader representing Tiruvarur Assembly segment is unwell since last year. (Image Source: PTI)

The Tamil Nadu Assembly today adopted a resolution granting leave of absence to nonagenarian DMK chief M Karunanidhi from the House proceedings due to his illness. Leader of the Opposition M K Stalin moved the resolution seeking grant of permission to Karunanidhi for absence considering his illness. The permission was for the duration of the session which commenced on June 14, 2017. The nonagenarian leader representing Tiruvarur Assembly segment is unwell since last year and Stalin’s resolution seeking permission for absence was seconded by DMK Deputy Leader Duraimurugan. The top DMK leader had last visited the Assembly premises after he was elected from his native district in May 2016 Assembly polls.

Speaker P Dhanapal declared the resolution adopted after a voice vote with treasury benches not opposing it