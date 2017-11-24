Tamil actress Jyothika uses foul language in movie Naachiyaar teaser; cops unleash crackdown

Tamil Actress Jyothika (Image Source Official Twitter handle of Jyothika)

There is a lot of debate on social media these days on what constitutes freedom of expression and what limitations can be imposed on it. A recent case registered against Tamil actress Jothika Saravanan is one recent example that will add to the conversation. A driver named Rajan, filed a case against actress Jyothika, stating that she reportedly used abusive language in a film which amounts to denigrating women and hurting sentiments. The petition filed in magistrate’s court in Mettupalayam states that in the teaser of the film ‘Naachiyaar’, directed by Bala, Jyothika, portraying the character of a police official, speaks in an abusive language against a culprit denigrating women and hurting their sentiments. The petitioner added that the teaser has appeared on social media. In his petition, Rajan said, “using such language was punishable under Section 294b (uttering obscene words) of the IPC and Section 67 (publishing obscene material in electronic form) of the Information Technology Act.”

Naachiyaar is an upcoming Tamil drama film produced and directed by Bala, featuring Jyothika and G. V. Prakash Kumar in the lead roles. The music of the film is composed by Ilaiyaraaja and cinematography is done by Eashwar, the film began production in March 2017

Jothika Saravanan who predominantly appears in Tamil films has also acted in some Kannada, Malayalam, Telugu and Hindi films. She debuted in Bollywood in the Hindi film Doli Saja Ke Rakhna directed by Priyadarshan. She starred in her first Tamil film Vaali and her first Telugu film Tagore, opposite Chiranjeevi.

Jyothika received her first Filmfare Awards for Vaali as Filmfare Award for Best Female Debut – South.[6] She was awarded the Filmfare Best Tamil Actress Award for Kushi. A string of successful films followed and gained prominence for her performances in Kushi, Dhool, Thenali, Thirumalai, Dumm Dumm Dumm, Snegithiye, Kaaka Kaaka, Perazhagan, Chandramukhi, June R, Pachaikili Muthucharam, Mozhi and 36 Vayadhinile

