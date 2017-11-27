Taking steps to sell AAVIN milk in Malaysia, Dubai: Tamil Nadu Minister K T Rajendhira Balaji

Balaji and senior government officials kick-started the sales of AAVIN milk in Singapore, an official release said. (Reuters)

The Tamil Nadu government has taken steps to sell AAVIN milk in some foreign countries as part of its effort to serve Tamils living there, the state dairy development minister said today.

“Chief Minister K Palaniswami has told us that the sales of milk through (Tamil Nadu Co-operative Milk Producers Federation popularly known as) AAVIN should be expanded to various countries. Based on his advice, we are launching the sales of milk in Singapore,” Dairy Development Minister K T Rajendhira Balaji said.

Seeking the 10 lakh Tamils living in Singapore to support the initiative by purchasing AAVIN milk, he said, “Steps are being taken to sell AAVIN milk in Malaysia, Dubai and Colombo as well.”

Noting that the Tamil Nadu Co-operative Milk Producers Federation has been procuring 33 lakh litres of milk in Tamil Nadu, he said that 22 lakh litres of milk were sold in the state while the remaining was sold as milk powders to other states.

AAVIN milk was well received by the people of southern states and earning from sales of AAVIN milk has touched Rs 5,000 crore a year, he said.

Tamil Nadu Co-operative Milk Producers Federation managing director C Kamaraj, state officials and industrialists from Singapore participated in the event, the release added.