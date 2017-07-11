Take steps for construction of Satluj-Yamuna-Link canal: Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar to Punjab counterpart Captain Amarinder Singh

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar. (Source: IE)

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar today made an appeal to his Punjab counterpart Captain Amarinder Singh to take immediate steps for the construction of the Satluj-Yamuna-Link canal which would benefit of farmers of both the states. He also expressed the hope that the Punjab chief minister would honour the Supreme Court’s orders on the issue. In a statement, Khattar said, “I thank the Supreme Court for its orders on the Satluj-Yamuna-Link (SYL) canal issue. The apex court has done justice”. He said he appealed to Singh to cooperate in the construction of the canal in Punjab.

Punjab is opposed to the construction of SYL canal, saying it does not have surplus water to share with Haryana. The apex court, in November last year, had thwarted Punjab’s attempt to wriggle out of the SYL water sharing pact, saying it cannot “unilaterally” terminate it or legislate to “nullify” the verdict of the highest court. Yesterday Haryana’s main opposition INLD had staged a protest by blocking roads and disrupting movement of vehicles entering the state from Punjab over the issue.