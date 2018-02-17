Take note of ‘public anger’, Chandrababu Naidu tells Centre

The Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister rued that the then UPA government at the Centre bifurcated Andhra Pradesh in an ‘unscientific’ manner ignoring basic norms which are followed while dividing properties in the families. (IE)

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu today asked the Centre to take note of ‘public anger’ in view of ‘injustice’ meted out to them. Speaking at the second edition of ‘The Huddle’, a two-day conclave organised by The Hindu publication, he reminded the Centre that the sentimental people of Andhra Pradesh taught a lesson to the Congress party by wiping them out from the state in the assembly as well as the Lok Sabha elections. “Andhra Pradesh people are very sentimental. Before bifurcation they never came on the roads to agitate. They thought the bifurcation will never happen. But all of a sudden the then government initiated the process of bifurcating Andhra Pradesh. Within no time people came on the road, which did not last long,” he said. However, he noted, during elections the 125-year-old Congress which was ruling at the Centre as well as in Andhra Pradesh, lost totally.

“They lost deposits too. People punished the party, which did injustice to them,” Naidu said. To a question whether people are angry,Naidu said,”If you (Centre) don’t do justice to the already wounded soldiers…. if you touch their wounds, they will be more pained. So that is how people are thinking and that is why you have to do justice… Definitely people are angry.” He however, ruled out Telugu Desam Party pulling out of the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre. He said that Ashok Gajapathi Raju continues to be the Union Minister for Civil Aviation, which is proof that TDP remains part of NDA.

The Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister rued that the then UPA government at the Centre bifurcated Andhra Pradesh in an ‘unscientific’ manner ignoring basic norms which are followed while dividing properties in the families. “The people of Andhra Pradesh or the person (Naidu himself) who ruled the State for nine years and was opposition leader for 10 years was never consulted before dividing the state,” said Naidu. He gave a presentation about the future capital of Andhra Pradesh and claimed that Amaravati would be among the Top-5 cities in the world and no Indian city would be in close comparison with it.

Naidu also explained how he was using Information Technology to govern the state on a real time basis. He set aside apprehensions that his new city would shift his focus from the rural areas saying that he has been governing the state successfully due to his technological initiatives. On the occasion, he invited investors to invest in Andhra Pradesh, saying he has made the investment process hassle-free and corruption-free.