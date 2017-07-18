Take 5: Ashish Chakravarty, Nantional Creative Director, Contract Advertising

Ashish Chakravarty says his inspiration is Prasoon Joshi

On my bookshelf: The Sellout by Paul Beatty. It is a brilliant satire on race relations in the US and one of the very few humourous novels ever to win the Booker. Next on my list is The Shell Collector by Anthony Doerr.

A movie I’d like to watch again/ A TV series I love: Amadeus. I watch this one, every few years. I don’t follow many TV shows, but I loved Mad Men, obviously.

My inspiration is: Prasoon Joshi. Apart from his obvious talents and achievements, he is the most crazily driven and hard working man I know.

My wanderlust: Lahore. But given the relationship with our neighbour, I can’t just get up and go. Unfortunately.

Indulgence is: I am from Delhi, so chhole-bhature pretty much tops my list. Ok, I could add kosha-mangsho as a nod to my Bengali genes.

— As told to Shinmin Bali