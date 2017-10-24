Taj Mahal row: Akhilesh Yadav fires barbs at Yogi Adityanath, says waiting to see this particular photo of UP CM

The UP CM is scheduled to visit Taj Mahal during his visit and Akhilesh shot off barbs at the latter’s proposed stopover at the Taj. (file photo)

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath upcoming visit to Agra on October 26 has now gained the attention of his former counterpart and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav. The UP CM is scheduled to visit Taj Mahal during his visit and Akhilesh shot off barbs at the latter’s proposed stopover at the Taj. Akhilesh said that it would be interesting for him to see that how does Yogi Adityanath get himself photographed in front of the Taj Mahal, according to Times of India.

Akhilesh said that he too has visited the Taj in his student days as well as with his wife Dimple. “I even visited Taj with my wife Dimple and we got ourselves photographed sitting on the bench in front of the Taj that we had inaugurated. Ab intezaar kewal itna hai …ki Mukhya Mantri jab jayenge aur Taj Mahal ke samne unki photo aayegi to woh kaisi lagegi … iska intezaar hai (I am waiting to see how CM’s photograph in front of Taj would look)”, Akhilesh said.

In the wake of recent comments by BJP MLA Sangeet Som saying that the marble mausoleum was built by traitors, Akhilesh said that the BJP should decide about what the Taj Mahal really is. “Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said in one of his speeches that Taj Mahal has played an important role in the fast growing 3 trillion tourism industry in India ….. now that they have failed to meet the employment demands of the people, they have resorted to such tactics,” Akhilesh was quoted as saying by ToI. After Sangeet Som’s controversial remarks, Yogi Adityanath had called Taj Mahal ‘a world-class monument.’ “The fact to be remembered is that Taj Mahal is the pride of India. The sweat and blood of artisans and laborers in India went into its making. It is a symbol of their hard work which needs to be respected”, Yogi Adityanath said.