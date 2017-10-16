Taj Mahal creator tried to do ‘sarvanaash’ of Hindus, says BJP MLA Sangeet Som; video goes viral, watch

“Taj Mahal banane wale ne UP aur Hindustan ke Hinduon ke sarvanaash ka kaam kiya tha.” (ANI photo)

A big controversy erupted on Monday after BJP MLA Sangeet Som gave a statement on Taj Mahal and its creator. The video of BJP MLA Sangeet Som is now going viral and has become one of the hottest news topics. Slamming Taj Mahal’s creator Mughal Emperor Shah Jahan, Sangeet Som said that some people were pained to know that Taj Mahal has been removed from the list of historical places of Uttar Pradesh. “Taj Mahal’s creator tried to do ‘sarvanaash’ of Hindus, ” Sangeet Som said. “Kaisa itihaas, kahan ka itihaas, kaun sa itihaas..Taj Mahal banane wale ne UP aur Hindustan ke Hinduon ke sarvanaash ka kaam kiya tha,” the BJP MLA said in a speech. Sangeet Som is BJP MLA from Sardhana of Meerut in UP.

Here is the video of his speech and comments on Taj Mahal and its creator:-

BJP’s Sangeet Som says,’Many were sad when Taj Mahal was removed from historical places.What history? Its creator wanted to wipe out Hindus’ pic.twitter.com/5OcpJwC4d7 — ANI (@ANI) October 16, 2017

Earlier, amid criticism for allegedly ignoring the Taj Mahal in its tourism plans, Uttar Pradesh tourism minister Rita Bahuguna Joshi had said the monument was our cultural heritage. Her comments came after reports in some sections of the media said that the Taj Mahal — one of the seven wonders of the world — had been excluded in the latest booklet issued by the state tourism department. “Taj Mahal is our cultural heritage and occupies a place among the world’s famous tourist places,” the 68-year-old minister had said.