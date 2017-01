It will take place towards the end of the year, TLF chairman Harvijay Bahia told IANS. (Image Source: Website)

The fourth Taj Literature Festival (TLF), scheduled to be held here in February, has been postponed due to upcoming Uttar Pradesh assembly elections.

It will take place towards the end of the year, TLF chairman Harvijay Bahia told IANS.

You may also like to watch

The TLF began in 2013 and has been attracting celebrities over the years. The staggered assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh begin on February 11.