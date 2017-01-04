Tailor more products to Indian needs: Ravi Shankar Prasad to Google

A growth of digital payments will lead to stronger challenge of cyber security, which “our Prime Minister has termed as a bloodless war”, he said. (PTI)

Terming Google “as much an Indian company as American”, IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad today said it needs to play a larger role in the domestic market by tailoring its products and working more on cyber security.

“Google is as much an Indian as American. The sheer extension which I would say… the manner in which people of

India have accepted you… therefore, Google has as much obligation for India as you have for the US and the world,”

Prasad said at a Google event here.

He stressed that Google India needs to tailor its operation more to the country’s psyche. “Google India needs to tailor its operation more to India’s psyche, local languages, local aspirations, local products… India’s digital economy is going to be $1 trillion plus in the coming 3-4 years,” he said.

Stressing that Google should be more involved, the minister highlighted areas including cyber security where the

technology giant could play a bigger role. A growth of digital payments will lead to stronger challenge of cyber security, which “our Prime Minister has termed as a bloodless war”, he said. “I would appeal to Google

to work more to ensure digital security… There has to be greater technological strengthening of the IT walls,” he

added.

There has been a spike in digital transactions across platforms like mobile wallets, UPI and USSD after the liquid

cash crunch following the government’s move to scrap old Rs 500 and 1,000 notes.

This has put digital payment companies under severe scrutiny as users and experts question their preparedness to

deal with cyber attacks.