SYL issue: Punjab’s PRTC not to ply buses towards Delhi on July 10

State-owned public transport PRTC today decided not to ply Delhi-bound buses in the wake of Haryana’s opposition party INLD’s threat to not allow vehicles from Punjab to enter the state on July 10 over the contentious Sutlej-Yamuna Link (SYL) canal issue. “No PRTC bus will go to Delhi on July 10 in view of the call given by INLD,” Pepsu Road Transport Corporation (PRTC), MD, M S Narang said today. We do not want any passenger to face any harassment in the wake of the protest, he said. This decision will impact the plying of 40-50 buses on the Delhi route, he said adding that it would cause a revenue loss of Rs 30 lakh to the state transport undertaking. The PRTC also does not want that its buses should get damaged during the protest. The PRTC runs 12 super integral coaches worth Rs 1.25 crore each and 20 Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning (HVAC) buses on Delhi route including Delhi airport. It has a fleet size of 1,043 buses. Haryana opposition party INLD today said it would not allow vehicles from Punjab to enter the state, even if it has to “face bullets and lathis”, during its protest on Monday over the the Sutlej- Yamuna Link (SYL) canal issue.

“We will not allow any vehicle or even a cycle from Punjab to enter Haryana even if we are lathi charged or bullets are sprayed on us. We will block the roads and we do not care about bullets,” INLD general secretary Abhay Singh Chautala told reporters here.