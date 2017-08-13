Syed Ali Geelani admitted to hospital due to abdominal pain

Doctors said Geelani has been suffering of dehydration and general weakness for which he is now being treated. (Source: PTI)

Senior separatist leader Syed Ali Geelani was on Sunday rushed to hospital after he complained of abdominal pain and weakness, said informed sources. Sources close to Geelani said he was taken to the super specialty Sher-e-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS) at Soura here. Doctors said Geelani has been suffering of dehydration and general weakness for which he is now being treated. The octogenarian separatist leader has been under house arrest in his uptown Hyderpora residence here for over an year.