Swiss couple locked in garden opposite Taj Mahal, threatened by guard

A Swiss couple were allegedly locked up against their will inside Mehtab garden, that is opposite Taj Mahal in Agra city on Wednesday evening by a Agra Development Authority (ADA) guard. The guard also allegedly threatened to assault the couple, but they managed to set themselves free by screaming for help and passersby came to their rescue, reported Times of India. The couple alleged that the police were not being cooperative and harassed them when they approached them for filing an FIR. This incident happened a month after another Swiss couple faced a harrowing experience in Fatehpur Sikri after they were harassed and beaten by local youths. The couple, Dorin Mantoiu and his wife Sabina, had reached Mehtab garden around 4:30 pm when the guard refused to let them enter and upon pointing the absence of entry timing board, the guard screamed at them and later allowed them to enter after their guide spoke to the guard.

However, when they wanted to leave the garden, they found the gate locked while the guard stood in front of the gate. Upon being asked to open the gate, the Agra Development Authority guard threatened to beat the couple unless they kept quiet. “It was only after some passersby intervened that the guard let us out. The experience has shaken me. I have been to many countries but have never seen such an attitude. If the park has entry timings, they should be displayed properly,” Dorin said. Tourist Police Station House Officer R B Pandey dismissed the incident and refused to lodge complaint claiming the incident was just a small clash and reportedly even harassed them with illogical questions.

The Swiss couple arrived in India on Sunday on a tourist visa and visited Taj Mahal on Tuesday. According to Times of India, a report has been filed under section 504 of IPC against the guard. The event follows the harassment of a Swiss Couple on October 22. The couple was attacked when they were walking along a train track in Fatehpur Sikri. Quentin Jeremy Clerc’s head was fractured and suffered hearing problems while Marie Droz was left with a broken arm.