Swiss couple attack in Agra: Yogi Adityanath government preparing a detailed report; Sushma Swaraj led MEA sought it

5 people, including three minors, have been arrested in the case.

Uttar Pradesh Principal Secretary (Home) Arvind Kumar has said that state government is preparing a detailed report on the incident of brutal thrashing of a Swiss couple in Agra as sought by the Ministry of External Affairs. 5 people, including three minors, have been arrested in the case. Quentin Jeremy Clerc and Marie Droz, from Lausanne in Switzerland were chased and attacked on Sunday with stones and sticks by a group of four youths in the tourist town of Fatehpur Sikri, about 40 km from Agra.

Speaking to media, a senior police official had said that as the couple did not lodge any FIR, police suo motu lodged an NCR (non-cognisable report) in the matter. He further added that after medical report found a fracture in the arm of one of the tourists, relevant sections of the IPC were included in the FIR. Asked about the accused, the ADG said, “Initial reports said that some of them are minor. But as probe is on, it will not be fair to disclose their names.”

Giving the chilling account of the incident, the couple revealed that they were strolling near the railway station at Fatehpur Sikri after a day in Agra when a group of youths started following them and later attacked. They claimed that both of them lay on the ground bloodied and bruised, bystanders began taking videos of them on their mobile phones, a report said.

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had said two attackers have been arrested in the matter. “Two attackers have been arrested, and strict action will be taken against those (other people) involved in the attack,” he said in Agra. “We have given instructions to police to strictly deal with such people. Our government will not accept such incidents,” the CM added.

While External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj also took note of the incident. In a series of tweets, Swaraj said, “our Joint Secretary S Bhattacharjee and Indian Ambassador-designate to Switzerland C B George met Swiss nationals Clerc and Marie Droz in hospital this morning”. The union minister also tweeted that these officials spoke to the concerned doctors who told them that while Droz has been discharged, Clerc is improving.