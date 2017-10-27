Swiss couple attack: Here are top 5 developments in the case

Swiss couple attack: After the brutal attack on a Swiss couple in Agra’s Fatehpur Sikri, the incident sparked a row of reactions among people. Quentin Jeremy Clerc and his girlfriend Marie Droz, both 24, were attacked on Sunday which left them battered and bruised. Following the attack, the Uttar Pradesh police has nabbed five youths involved in the attack. The couple from Switzerland’s Lausanne was allegedly chased by a group of youth in Fatehpur Sikri were they attacked them with stones and sticks. The attack was so violent that Clerc fractured his skull and a clot has been detected in his brain. The blow to his ear was so strong that it caused him hearing impairment. Droz has a broken arm and has suffered bruises. As the Centre and the UP government condemned the attack, doctors said that the couple is recuperating at a Delhi hospital. Since the attack, here are the top five developments in the case:
Also Watch:
- Following the incident, Union External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj sought a report from CM Yogi Adityanath led BJP government in the state. Swaraj tweeted, ”I have just seen this. I have asked for a report from the State Government.” She also said that the government is monitoring the progress of Clerc and Droz. In a series of tweets she mentioned that the officials spoke to the doctors concerned who told them that while Droz has been discharged, Clerc is improving.
- The incident prompted both Sushma Swaraj and Minister of State for Tourism K J Alphons addressed a letter to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who said two attackers have been arrested. Alphons said he was “deeply concerned” over the incident that could have a negative impact on the image of the country.
- UP Secretary (Home) Bhagwan Swarup on Thursday night said that five people were found to be involved in the incident. “All five have been arrested/apprehended. Prima facie, two appear to be major and the rest three minors,” he said in a statement.
- Additional Director General (ADG) Crime Chandra Prakash told reporters in Lucknow that on October 22 someone informed Dial 100 about the incident after which the couple was admitted to a primary health centre and later to a private hospital in Agra. Since the couple did not lodge any FIR, police suo motu lodged an NCR (non-cognisable report) in the matter.
- Meanwhile, former Uttar Pradesh CM Akhilesh Yadav took a jibe at the ?BJP government saying, ” What happened to anti-romeo squads? A couple visiting Fatehpur Sikri were beaten when they tried to click a selfie.”