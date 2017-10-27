Swiss couple attack: Here are top 5 developments in the case

Swiss couple attack: Quentin Jeremy Clerc and his girlfriend Marie Droz, both 24, were attacked on Sunday which left them battered and bruised. (ANI)

Swiss couple attack: After the brutal attack on a Swiss couple in Agra’s Fatehpur Sikri, the incident sparked a row of reactions among people. Quentin Jeremy Clerc and his girlfriend Marie Droz, both 24, were attacked on Sunday which left them battered and bruised. Following the attack, the Uttar Pradesh police has nabbed five youths involved in the attack. The couple from Switzerland’s Lausanne was allegedly chased by a group of youth in Fatehpur Sikri were they attacked them with stones and sticks. The attack was so violent that Clerc fractured his skull and a clot has been detected in his brain. The blow to his ear was so strong that it caused him hearing impairment. Droz has a broken arm and has suffered bruises. As the Centre and the UP government condemned the attack, doctors said that the couple is recuperating at a Delhi hospital. Since the attack, here are the top five developments in the case:

