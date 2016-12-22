Swati Maliwal says ‘I will end my life if proof found’ after ACB files charge sheet against her

Maliwal said, “If any proof is found against me, I will not wait for you, I will end my life.” (PTI)

Alleging illegal appointments were made to the women’s right panel favouring Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) workers, the Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) on Wednesday filed a charge sheet against Swati Maliwal, chief of Delhi Commission for Women (DCW). ACB chief Mukesh Kumar Meena in a statement told India TV, “We have chargesheeted her because she has made illegal appointments. … favoured Aam Aadmi Party workers.” He added that the DCW chief has violated several rules and that she has been charged with a major violation. Meena added, “Whoever has done wrong in it will also be booked, we have only chargesheeted Swati Maliwal for gross violation of rules.”

The chargesheet against Swati Maliwal was filed before a special Anti Corruption Branch judge at Tis Hazari Court for the alleged offences under Section 13 of the Prevention of Corruption Act (criminal misconduct by public servant), section 409 (criminal breach of trust by public servant) and 120B (criminal conspiracy) of IPC.

Reacting to this development, Swati Maliwal said that it is a false allegation against her. She went on to say that, “If any proof is found against me, I will not wait for you, I will end my life.” Terming it a political vendetta, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal said, “The Lieutenant Governor has turned an agent of the Centre.” Meanwhile, the ACB has ordered a probe on complaint by former DCW chief Barkha Shukla Singh, who alleged that many AAP supporters were given high posts in the women’s panel of the DCW.

Barkha Shukla Singh, has listed the names of 85 people who got jobs without essential credentials; in her complaint. The Anti Corruption Branch has been probing on the matter, after a FIR was registered against Swati Maliwal on September 20. According to an ACB officer, due procedure in appointing employees weren’t followed, after questioning some DCW employees. He said that a total of 91 appointments were made allegedly without following any appropriate procedure.